Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Liverpool vs Tottenham team news ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield.

Liverpool look to book their return to Wembley when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield on Thursday.

The Reds are the current holders of the competition and have won it a record 10 times. But they will have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Spurs, having lost the opening clash in North London last month.

Arne Slot’s side will be favourites to go through, though. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and earned a gutsy 2-0 win at Europe-chasing AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

The pressure eased on Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou after they earned a 2-0 triumph over Brentford - their first league win in seven games. Postecoglou has insisted he always delivers trophies in his second season during his career - while Slot is hoping he can guide Liverpool to his maiden piece of silverware since succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at the team news for both sides.

Tottenham team news

Dominic Solanke - out

The former Liverpool striker has a knee injury and will not be available for another couple of weeks.

Radu Dragusin - out

Spurs have confirmed that the centre-back has suffered an ACL injury and he won’t played again this season. A club statement said: “We can confirm that Radu Dragusin will undergo surgery for an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury to his right knee. The 23-year-old defender suffered the injury during our UEFA Europa League victory against Elfsborg last Thursday. Radu will be assessed by our medical team to determine when he can return to training.”

Guglielmo Vicario - out

The No.1 goalkeeper is on the mend from ankle surgery he had in November. Vicario has been spotted back in training but after signing Antonin Kinsky last month, there is less pressure on the Italy international to get back.

Brennan Johnson - out

The winger is one of several Tottenham players who are expected to be back soon but not likely for the Liverpool game.

Destiny Udogie - out

The first-choice left-back is currently coming back from a hamstring issue but might be available again in the coming weeks.

Timo Werner - out

The RB Leipzig loanee finds himself in the same situation as Udogie.

Wilson Odobert - out

The attacking midfielder has been unavailable since November after he suffered a serious hamstring complaint.

James Maddison - doubt

The midfielder has been unavailable for Tottenham’s previous three games with a calf issue.

Mathys Tel - minor doubt

The forward arrived at Spurs from Bayern Munich on deadline day. However, the 19-year-old may have to wait and see if his work permit comes through to feature.

Micky van de Ven - minor doubt

The Holland international made his return from a hamstring injury in a 3-0 win over Elfsborg in the Europa League last week. But he missed out against Brentford with Postecoglou not taking a risk on Van de Ven’s fitness.

Cristian Romero - major doubt

The key Tottenham centre-half is currently recovering from a fairly serious hamstring issue. Spurs do not want to rush him back to fitness.

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold - major doubt

The Reds vice-captain was forced off in the 70th minute against Bournemouth. It’s suggested that Alexander-Arnold’s issue is not serious but the likelihood is that he’s not risked against Tottenham.

Joe Gomez - potential return

The versatile defender has recovered from a hamstring injury picked up in a 5-0 win at West Ham at the end of December. If Alexander-Arnold is absent then Gomez could take his spot.