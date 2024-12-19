Tottenham Hotspur launch review ahead of Liverpool clash as triple blow confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that two key Tottenham Hotspur defenders will be unavailable to face Liverpool.

Spurs suffered injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in a 4-3 loss against Chelsea earlier this month. The centre-back duo are key to how Tottenham operate - but both are not expected to be back until the new year.

To add to Spurs' difficulties, versatile defender Ben Davies is not back available until next week so will miss the Reds' visit to north London on Sunday.

Head coach Postecoglou said: Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero are still chugging along. I think both will be in the new year. Not as a significant injury as last time with Micky but obviously having a setback the medical team is going to make sure he is right to go. So both of them in the new year at some point.”

Tottenham have several first-team players on the sidelines. No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had surgery last month and is sidelined for another couple of months, while Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are out with respective hamstring issues. Micky Moore is back in training but may not be ready to feature against Liverpool.

Spurs face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight and are also sweating on left-back Destiny Udogie, who sustained an issue in last weekend's thrashing of Southampton. “Destiny no injury but he is still a bit sore from the game,” added Postecoglou. “We are not ruling him out but we will see how he is with the turn around.”

But given their injury issues, the Evening Standard reports that Tottenham have launched a review of their medical department. It is suggested that Postecoglou has been left ‘deeply frustrated by the number of players breaking down upon returning to action, and has ordered a fresh look at the club's methods’.