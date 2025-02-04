Liverpool prepare to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on a chance to add to their defensive ranks ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool.

Spurs have been blighted by injuries for several months. While Micky van de Ven recently returned from a hamstring injury, Radu Dragusin has suffered an ACL issue that means he won’t play again this season, per the Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero is still recovering from a hamstring issue, with left-back Destiny Udogie also out. And while they have signed Kevin Danso on loan from Lens, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou wanted another option through the door.

Spurs had been keen on signing Axel Disasi from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season. However, the France international has opted against staying in London and preferred a move to Aston Villa. It’s a disappointment for Postecoglou, although Tottenham did bolster their attack by bringing in Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on loan.

A Spurs statement said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich, subject to international clearance and work permit.

“The France Under-21 international will join the Club on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season with an option to make the move permanent in the summer. He will wear the number 11 shirt.”

Liverpool will head into the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final trailing 1-0 on aggregate. The Reds suffered a slender defeat in the opening encounter in North London last month.

Liverpool are the current holders of the competition after beating Chelsea in last year’s final. Arne Slot has the chance to take the Reds to Wembley for the first time since he succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. Liverpool are still fighting on four fronts as they top the Premier League by six points and are into the last 16 of the Champions League. The Reds also go to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Liverpool head into the Spurs game against the backdrop of a gutsy 2-0 win at AFC Bournemouth. Postecoglou’s men, meanwhile, got a much-needed 2-0 triumph against Brentford having failed to win their previous seven league games.