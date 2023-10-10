The Liverpool right-back had a humorous exchange with his England teammate on social media.

The pair are currently preparing at St. George’s Park for a friendly against Australia before then facing Italy as part of their European Championship qualifiers on October 17.

Of course, the last time the pair met was when their two sides faced off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Maddison got the last laugh as his side edged out Jurgen Klopp’s side thanks to a late own goal by Joel Matip, in what was a highly controversial game.

In the aftermath of that fixture, Klopp called for a replay, which sparked a frenzy in the footballing world, especially considering the PGMOL apologised for disallowing a perfectly legitimate goal for Luis Diaz as well as admitting Diogo Jota should not have been sent off.

Maddison chose to poke fun at his England teammate by posting an Instagram story of the pair with the caption ‘Still asking for a replay’ which is obviously a reference to Klopp’s comments.

It was a very tongue-in-cheek comment from Maddison, who has started the season in brilliant form, and it is a fine example of the harmony that is currently in the England squad.

There were some fake replies on social media created by fans showing Alexander-Arnold hitting back, with one saying ‘Still asking to see my trophies’ for example, but there was no official reply.

Gareth Southgate has built a strong environment with the national team over recent years where players who are rivals week in, week out in the Premier League are now leaving those rivalries at the door when it comes to England.

Once upon a time, the ‘golden generation’ had huge problems with doing that, as reports have come out over the years that Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn’t want his players to sit with Chelsea or Liverpool stars while on international duty, but those days are long gone.