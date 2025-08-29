Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

This pending Tottenham Hotspur deal could trigger a transfer domino effect at Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur could influence a late deal on the way out of Anfield in these final days of the transfer window.

The Reds have been extremely busy this summer and have seen a bulk of first team players leave the club. There is still time for another sale to be agreed too, as the future of Harvey Elliott remains a grey area.

The 22-year-old has publicly spoken about his current situation and has hinted that his future could lie away from Anfield. Despite his passion to play for Liverpool, Elliott has admitted he needs to pursue ‘what is best’ for his career, especially with his World Cup aspirations.

Tottenham transfer pursuit could lead to Harvey Elliott deal

Elliott has been linked with RB Leipzig for a while now and Tottenham’s pursuit of Xavi Simons could open the door for a late deal to be explored.

According to a BILD report on Thursday, Leipzig are prioritising the sale of Simons in these late stages of the window. The Netherlands international is currently in London, with the permission of Leipzig, and the two clubs have ‘exchanged verbal figures’ said to be in the region of €65 million (£56m).

A fresh update from Fabrizio Romano claims that terms have now been finalised between Spurs and Leipzig after an agreement was reached overnight. Simons has reportedly completed his medical and penned a deal until 2030.

Tottenham’s pursuit of Simons comes amid extensive interest from Chelsea. The Blues were also linked with the 22-year-old but did not reach the stage of putting a transfer offer on the table, despite reportedly agreeing personal terms with the player long before Spurs made contact.

RB Leipzig focused on Harvey Elliott

The report from BILD continues to discuss Elliott, claiming he is the ‘absolute target’ being monitored by RB Leipzig. Manager Ole Werner said of his side’s potential need to replace Simons: “When things get moving and there's change, you as a club have to be well prepared and have a clear idea of ​​how to fill in and compensate for certain things, and we have a clear idea in that regard.”

Elliott is looking for a more regular playing role and is ‘keen to leave Liverpool’ to pursue that, having been ‘persuaded’ by former manager Jurgen Klopp, who is the current Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH. Elliott has had limited time on the pitch under Arne Slot and will be hoping to become a starter wherever he moves to.

It has been widely reported this transfer window that Liverpool are open to selling Elliott but have two specific outcomes in mind. Football Insider reported earlier this month that the Reds have valued the U21 Euro 2025 champion at £50 million when it comes to a sale, but they could lower that price to £40 million, providing a buy-back clause in included in the deal. Liverpool are clearly eager to keep the door ajar for Elliott, should the future spell a return to Anfield.