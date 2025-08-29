Newcastle United appear to have finally agreed to sign a replacement for Alexander Isak.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak could finally be heading for a successful outcome.

The Reds have been chasing the Newcastle United striker over the past month. Liverpool made a £110 million offer that was rejected by the Magpies but Isak, who scored 27 goals last season, has made is clear he wants to join the Premier League champions.

The Sweden international has made himself unavailable and told Newcastle he won’t play for the club again. He’s missed Eddie Howe’s side’s opening two fixtures this season - including a dramatic 3-2 loss against Liverpool at St James’ Park earlier this week.

Newcastle have been fruitless trying to sign a potential replacement for Isak. Hugo Ekitike opted to join Liverpool, Benjamin Sesko moved to Manchester United while Joao Pedro and Liam Delap both chose Chelsea. In addition, Brentford have not been open to selling Yoane Wissa so far and Wolverhampton Wolves have been reluctant to allow Jørgen Strand Larsen to depart.

However, the Magpies appear to have made strides to sign a new centre-forward. They have agreed to purchase Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in a deal worth around £80 million. Woltemade scored 17 goals for the German side last season and helped the under-21s reach the European Championships final before being beaten by England.

The 23-year-old has been wanted by Bayern Munich but they were unable to reach a fee with Stuttgart - and now Newcastle have swooped ahead of the Bundesliga champions. Woltemade is set to travel to Tyneside to complete his switch.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: “DONE DEAL! Full agreement with Stuttgart: €85 million fixed fee plus €5 million in add-ons. #NUFC. The player is on his way and has already said goodbye to the squad.”

Woltemade’s expected move to Newcastle could now see Liverpool table a second bid for Isak. The former Real Sociedad marksman met with the Magpies’ ownership on the day of the Liverpool game and his stance over his future has not changed. The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope said on YouTube: “On Monday, the senior delegation from the ownership went to Isak’s house and he said: “No, I’m not going to play now… I need that move.”

“Sources said to me there was now a new realisation that perhaps relationships were broken beyond repair. This is why there’s been the acceleration this week in pursuit of those targets.

“The actual negotiation between Liverpool and Newcastle over the fee, I don’t think is the biggest obstacle to overcome here. If Liverpool see that [Woltemade] and it goes through, they will absolutely come back in with an offer. The odds of this British record deal at Liverpool going through have increased significantly.”