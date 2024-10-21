Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley injury update as Liverpool hit by illness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over Chelsea but had issues ahead of the game.

Arne Slot admitted that Trent Alexander-Arnold had been carrying an injury ahead of Liverpool’s victory over Chelsea.

The Reds earned a 2-1 win at Anfield to move back to the top of the Premier League table. The home side displayed battling qualities in their toughest test of the season so far, with a Mo Salah penalty and a Curtis Jones strike either side of half-time earning Liverpool all three points.

Ahead of the encounter, Slot admitted that he had ‘issues’ in his squad. Wataru Endo had been ill while on Japan duty during the international break, while Alexis Mac Allister returned feeling sick having represented Argentina. Mac Allister could only be named on the bench, while Conor Bradley was a surprise omission after captaining Northern Ireland in two games.

Slot also confessed that Alexander-Arnold missed some training after coming back from England duty. Liverpool’s vice-captain delivered a mature defensive performance to quell Chelsea wingers Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, head coach Slot said: “I have a lot of confidence in this team but you also saw after the international break, we had some problems. Conor Bradley is not in yet, Trent - which you probably don’t know - was not training in the first days he came back so he was a bit of a doubt before we started the game. We had Macca being sick.

“These are all things everybody has and you have to cope with during the season. That’s why I always say it’s so difficult to win a league title anywhere in the world because so many things have to be done really good. This is a good start to win the second big game we played but I also saw how difficult it was and Chelsea made it for us. If I was the Chelsea manager, I’d be saying we’re one of the teams who can compete for a top-four position.”

Liverpool are also sweating on the fitness of Diogo Jota. The striker was forced off in the 30th minute, having been fouled by Tosin Adarabioyo on seven minutes. Slot has admitted Jota is highly unlikely to be available for Wednesday’s trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Diogo had to be substituted,” said the Dutchman. “I’m not sure what it is but I’d be surprised if he was here on Wednesday.”