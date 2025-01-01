Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Trent Alexander-Arnold speculation has already ramped up significantly on Day 1 of the January transfer window.

The January transfer window is now officially open for business and we aren’t short of rumours to discuss straight off the bat. For Liverpool, links to reinforcements to boost their Premier League title charge are generating thick and fast, but the main talking point is still very much Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract this year but the situation surrounding the duo seem a lot calmer. Meanwhile, Reds fans have already been forced to refresh the headlines after Real Madrid lodged an official offer for Alexander-Arnold six hours before the transfer window opened.

Liverpool have rejected the approach but it’s due to be a long month as the speculation over the vice-captain’s future continues to rise.

Fabrizio Romano has followed up from the initial news, claiming that Madrid’s interest has been active ‘since March’. According to the transfer expert, Los Blancos ‘remain fully focused’ on netting a deal for Alexander-Arnold in July on a free transfer, with ‘formal talks’ expected to take place throughout this month.

Alexander-Arnold contract speculation

Liverpool's hopes of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club appear to be fading, amid Real Madrid interest. | AFP via Getty Images

With Real Madrid now shifting through the gears in their mission to sign Liverpool’s homegrown star, pundits are starting to wade in with their two pence. Gary Lineker recently encouraged Alexander-Arnold to take the move to Spain, reflecting on his own transfer from Everton to Barcelona during his career.

Former Liverpool and Madrid forward Michael Owen is one of the latest to air his thoughts on the transfer saga that has gripped the world. The 45-year-old left Anfield in 2004 to sign for the La Liga giants, before returning to England for stints with Newcastle and Manchester United.

Owen believes ‘it’s only a matter of time’ before the news drops that Alexander-Arnold has agreed a move to Real Madrid. Taking to social media, the former England international wrote: “The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander-Arnold leads me to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he signs for them.

“If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn’t have officially made their move. Secretive talks will have taken place. Huge news.”

Liverpool have some big decisions to make as Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are all at risk of leaving Anfield for free in just a matter of months. While contrasting reports have been doing the rounds for months now, little has actually been revealed regarding the true nature of the contract discussions behind the scenes.

However, Salah was once again vocal about his situation, admitting that there has been no significant movement on being offered a deal to stay on Merseyside. Following his stunning performance against West Ham to round off the year, the Egyptian gave another honest response when quizzed by Sky Sports.

“No, we are far away from that. I don't want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff, but nothing really has moved on but for now I'm focused on the team and hopefully we win the Premier League.”

Similarly, Van Dijk put it pretty bluntly that there had not been an update on his side of things either.

“There is no deadline at all. We will see what the future brings,” the Liverpool captain said.