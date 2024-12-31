Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darwin Nunez continues to raise questions among fans and professionals.

With the January transfer window now upon us, clubs are starting to line up their options for potential winter business. Liverpool have been linked with some new defenders amid more injury setbacks to their backline but some exciting attacking players have also appeared on the radar.

The Reds are flying so far in the Premier League — leading the title race by eight points as things stand and scoring more goals than any other side. Mohamed Salah continues to prove his status as one of the club’s most clinical attackers, with a stunning 20 goals and 17 assists on his tally so far in all competitions.

The 5-0 win over West Ham also saw Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota get on the scoresheet. Arne Slot’s inherited attack is certainly a force to be reckoned with but one man continues to raise question marks.

Darwin Núñez is one of the team’s most divisive figure and his future is becoming more of a grey area as the weeks go by. Many fans and professionals have argued that the Uruguayan has not lived up to his £85 million price tag and after almost three seasons at the club, it’s questionable whether these opinions are going to change.

With the end of the 2024/25 season in sight, a report has emerged regarding Núñez’s position at Anfield. A report from AC Milan TMN claimed earlier this week that AC Milan are in ‘direct contact’ with Liverpool over signing the forward. An offer for a €5 million (£4m) loan move has been tabled, with an obligation to buy for €45 million (£37m).

Since this report appeared, TEAMtalk has followed up with some possible replacements up front for the Reds. While Liverpool consider offloading Núñez two names have been mentioned in the report. The first is Alexander Isak, who is hot property at Newcastle United right now. The Swede is up to 12 Premier League goals for the season and has scored in his last six games, including a hat-trick against Ipswich Town.

However, the Magpies’ asking price could be deemed too high for their rivals. A new report by The Telegraph claims Newcastle are looking to spook any interested parties with a valuation in excess of £150 million for Isak.

However, ‘above all’ the main player on the radar is Marcus Thuram of Inter. The 27-year-old is a ‘wanted man’ at Anfield and the Reds reportedly view his release clause of €85 million (£70m) to be a fair market value.

Inter are ‘very happy’ with Thuram’s performances, as he has contributed 12 goals and six assists in 17 Serie A appearances so far this season. However, they are said to be ‘always open to evaluating operations with a strong capital gain’ and would negotiate a fee close to his release clause.