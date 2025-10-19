'Twisted his ankle' - Arne Slot reveals Ryan Gravenberch injury update after Liverpool loss against Man Utd

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 19th Oct 2025, 19:41 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 20:00 BST
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)placeholder image
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Liverpool injury update after the 2-1 loss against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Arne Slot has revealed Liverpool have a new injury concern after the 2-1 loss against Manchester United.

The Reds boss confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch was forced off with an ankle injury. The midfielder was replaced in the 61st minute as the Premier League champions slumped to a fourth successive defeat in all competitions.

It means that the Netherlands international is now doubtful for Wednesday’s trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Gravenberch’s issue will be assessed tomorrow.

Liverpool boss Slot said at his post-match press conference: "I took him off because he twisted his ankle. Is he an injury concern? That’s what we have to wait and see tomorrow because we have to play again in three days. We have to play three games in seven days, like we had to after the last international break, and that’s not a lot of time for players to recover.”

