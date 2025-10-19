Liverpool injury update after the 2-1 loss against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Reds boss confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch was forced off with an ankle injury. The midfielder was replaced in the 61st minute as the Premier League champions slumped to a fourth successive defeat in all competitions.

Liverpool boss Slot said at his post-match press conference: "I took him off because he twisted his ankle. Is he an injury concern? That’s what we have to wait and see tomorrow because we have to play again in three days. We have to play three games in seven days, like we had to after the last international break, and that’s not a lot of time for players to recover.”