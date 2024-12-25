Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at what Liverpool could do in the January transfer window.

Arne Slot is in a position even he might not have imagined at Christmas.

He would have been aware of the challenges he faced taking charge as Liverpool head coach last summer. Filling the void of Jurgen Klopp, a Reds legend who spearheaded the club back to the European elite, was a monumental task. Yet Slot’s impact on Merseyside has been remarkable.

Liverpool top the Premier League by five points and have a game in hand. They’re also at the summit of the Champions League standings and are in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. There is plenty to savour but Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes will know the task of far from done.

January could be a key month for the Reds. If they are to achieve glory, making the right decisions in the transfer window will be important. With that in mind, here’s a look at the scenarios that supporters would like to see.

Trio sign new deals

There is not a more salient issue at Liverpool than the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Much has been made of the trio all being out of contract at the end of the season. Each of their respective situations is different. Salah is the Reds' talisman, already plundering 18 goals and 15 assists in just 24 games this season but is aged 32.

Van Dijk is the captain and bedrock of Liverpool's team, however, will be 34 at the start of next season. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is aged 26 and has entered his peak years, having come through the club's academy.

As things stand, all three will leave Anfield for nothing in June. From January 1, they can sign pre-contracts with clubs overseas. Certainly, Real Madrid may be licking the lips for Alexander-Arnold.

Slot has persistently refused to be drawn on the triumvirate's ongoing situations. But there is no doubt that the Liverpool head coach would like to keep each of them.

If the Reds could find a breakthrough and tie Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms, it would be a marked boost - for the remainder of the season and the upcoming years.

Two more contracts were handed out

It's not just Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold who many fans would like to see tied down.

There was uncertainty around Luis Diaz's future during last summer's transfer window. The Colombia international was well-liked by supporters yet his lack of goals and assists were scrutinised. Given there was a chance of signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in the summer and Diaz's father admitting it would be his dream to play for Barcelona, it never seemed crystal clear the winger would stay.

However, Diaz's output in the final third under Slot has improved markedly. His double against Tottenham took him to a tally of 11 goals in all competitions this season - and is only behind Salah in the scoring charts. Having signed from Porto three years ago, he would be deserving of fresh terms.

As would Ibrahima Konate. The centre-back has been in imperious form this season alongside Van Dijk in central defence. It had appeared that the France international may have finally turned a corner when it comes to the fitness issues he's suffered since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 before suffering a knee injury in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid a month ago. Still, it is widely concurred that Konate is Van Dijk's best partner. His deal runs out in 2027 and would be worthy of fresh terms.

Midfielder recruited

There might not be a better midfielder in the Premier League this season than Ryan Gravenberch. The Netherlands international has been breathtaking since being deployed in the number-six role.

How things might have been different had Martin Zubimendi been recruited. He could not be prised from Real Sociedad in the summer, but Liverpool have not suffered.

Still, there is no like-for-like replacement for Gravenberch. There is no-one who could hand him respite, having played in every Premier League game so far. Wataru Endo does not fit Slot's style, while Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones are better in slightly more advanced positions.

It will be intriguing if Slot dips into the market. Liverpool do perhaps seem an option light in the engine room. Zubimendi would be the ideal recruit, with the groundwork already done. If the Spain international did arrive, it would even allow Gravenberch to play further forward.

Left-back sorted

Much has been made of Andy Robertson’s form this season. In truth, an injury sustained at Euro 2024 which ruled him out of much of pre-season had an impact.

But there is no getting away from the fact there have been mistakes. He was at fault for Arsenal’s opening goal during a 2-2 draw in October, as well as being sent off in a 2-2 draw against Fulham. It’d be harsh to write off Robertson entirely. There have been some fine performances this term, the latest coming in the Tottenham win. But a long-term successor for the 30-year-old is required.

Kostas Tsimikas has made decent progress this term but aged 28, he is not an heir apparent. Liverpool require someone of Robertson’s ilk when he arrived from Hull City in 2017 - a player with their best years ahead.

Many fans would like to see Milos Kerkez signed from Bournemouth. It was Hughes who signed him for the Cherries, after all. Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri is another name who has been linked along with Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, but he may be too old aged 28.

If deals are right, Liverpool will make moves in January - especially if they get wind that another club are interested and delaying until the summer is not an option.