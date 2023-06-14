‘Understaffed’ - Liverpool star calls for more signings as bold transfer message sent

Ibrahima Konate has called for more transfers this summer as Liverpool aim to challenge Manchester City

Ibrahima Konate insists Liverpool need to replace their outgoing stars this summer as they look to put themselves back into contention for major trophies.

The Reds endured a disappointing campaign as they finished fifth in the Premier League and ended the season 22 points behind champions Manchester City.

Liverpool beat the treble winners in the Community Shield in August in a positive start to the campaign but failed to replicate the form from 2021-22 that saw them come just two games from clinching an historic quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp has already added Alexis Mac Allister to his midfield with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all leaving the club.

And Konate believes replacements are needed for all three players, as well as the departing Roberto Firmino.

“Of course, I think everyone knows that. I think the coach and those in charge of recruitment know that we need new players. I believe we have four players leaving this season: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Firmino,” he told RMC Sport in France.

“We have to replace them. If we don’t replace them, what do we do? Are we understaffed and lacking in quality? We cannot play with young people at this level.”

Liverpool have been strongly linked with moves for Manu Kone and Khéphren Thuram, with reports talks have been held with both players ahead of prospective moves. The Reds are also in the market for a new centre back.

Keita has already agreed his next move after signing for Werder Bremen while Milner has been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin was reportedly set to join Aston Villa over the weekend as they completed a free transfer for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

