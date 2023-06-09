The next destination for Naby Keïta has been confirmed as he is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the month, following the expiry of his contract. The midfielder will return to the Bundesliga this summer after Werder Bremen agreed terms to snap him up as a free agent.

Keïta was one of four players revealed by Liverpool to be departing at the end of the season. He was joined by James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino in receiving a guard of honour and a big send-off from the players and fans at Anfield last month.

Naby Keita of Liverpool looks on during a training session

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Guinea international joined the Reds in 2018 from RB Leipzig for what was then a record transfer fee of £48 million. He also adopted the legendary No.8 shirt, which had been left unoccupied since Steven Gerrard left the club in 2015. But despite the hype around his signing, Keïta struggled to make much of an impact during his time on Merseyside.

In 129 appearances, he managed just 11 goals and seven assists. He spent a lot of time on the sidelines as well, as he struggled with several injury problems. Across his five years with Liverpool, he missed a total of 105 matches through injury, with his longest absence being last season when a hamstring issue kept him out for 92 days and saw him unavailable for 18 games.

Jurgen Klopp has identified his midfield as the main area needing improvement this summer and has wasted no time in acting on this. Alexis Mac Allister was unveiled as a Liverpool player earlier this week, kicking off what is shaping up to be a very fruitful transfer window for the Reds.