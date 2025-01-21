Curtis Jones of Liverpool is challenged by Ngal'ayel Mukau of LOSC Lille during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille at Anfield on January 21, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over Lille but Curtis Jones had to be substituted at half-time because of injury.

Arne Slot has provided an injury update on Curtis Jones after Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Lille.

Jones was substituted at half-time having assisted Mo Salah’s opener in the 34th minute. The Reds midfielder received treatment before he was replaced by Harvey Elliott at the interval. Elliott would go on to score Liverpool’s winner after Jonathan David had equalised shortly after Lille were reduced to 10 men.

Slot’s troops are now into the last 16 of the Champions League as they extended their perfect record and stay top of the new league format. With Liverpool fighting on four fronts and in the midst of a busy fixture schedule, they’ll not want to lose any more players to fitness issues.

But Jones could not continue after the first half, with Dominik Szoboszlai having to stay on for longer than planned. Slot said at his post-match press conference. “The idea was to take Dom and Ryan off at half-time but Curtis, unfortunately, couldn’t continue. That’s why Dom stayed on a bit longer. With Conor, the idea was for him to play 90 [minutes] but in the end, you could see it was becoming more tough for him in terms of loads so you don’t want to take a risk of him getting injured like against Madrid. We wanted to win but were aware of the fact we had to manage loads.

“We would have been really, really, really unlucky if we would have lost twice and still not been in the top eight. As we know now, I think 18 points would have been enough to play top eight. But with 21 there is no discussion.”

Asked what Jones’ issue was, Slot replied: “There was a moment in the game what he felt, he said let’s play for five more minutes and see how it is but he had to come off at half-time.”

Liverpool currently have Diogo Jota (muscle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) sidelined through injury. The pair are set to be absent for the next couple of weeks. The Reds return to action when they face Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.