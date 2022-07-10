Calvin Ramsay has suffered a minor issue ahead of matches against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool summer signing Calvin Ramsay has picked up an injury.

The right-back was signed from Aberdeen last month for a fee that could reach £6.5 million.

Ramsay has linked up with the Reds after they returned to training on Monday ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Liverpool are treating the 18-year-old for a minor issue to ensure it does not get any worse.

The Reds head off on a pre-season tour to the Far East where they play Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday (14.00 BST) before facing Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday (13.35 BST).

But Ramsay is seeminly doubtful to feature.

What’s been said

Calvin Ramsay has been pulled out of Liverpool pre-season training after club medics discovered an undiagnosed injury. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Speaking to the club website, Reds boss Klopp said: “Unfortunately, Calvin is now not training with us in the moment, he has a little injury. Nobody knew, we found it when he did his medical check. Until today he has no problems but the medical department tells us if we don’t take care for that now, he will have a problem in the future.

“So, when you are that young then of course he has a long career ahead of him, so we are very responsible in these moments, so he didn’t train yet with the team but is doing a lot of fitness work. So, it will not take too long I think.

“So I didn’t see him yet in training but everything we saw about him, we heard about him, I heard from him: a fantastic boy. And what a player he is, what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional.