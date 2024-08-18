Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF inspects the pitch prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on August 17, 2024 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Giorgi Mamardashvili started for Valencia in their opening La Liga game of the 2024-25 season amid Liverpool’s transfer interest.

The Reds are keen to sign the goalkeeper, with a view to reportedly loaning him out to Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth. Mamardashvili is said to be keen on Liverpool’s plan as he will eventually succeed Alisson Becker as Anfield No.1 However, However, Valencia boss Rubén Baraja has insisted that the club has not agreed a deal to sell the Georgia international, who impressed at Euro 2024 as his country reached the last 16.

Baraja said: “It’s very simple. He is our player and as long as there is no other different situation I am not going to evaluate anything else. I’m not going to enter into hypotheses. Giorgi is a Valencia player and is ready to participate. When the market is open, clubs buy players, transfer… I am focused on tomorrow’s game, he is here, he is ready to participate. “We cannot talk about situations that have not yet occurred.”

Valencia opened their new season with the visit of Barcelona on Saturday night - and Mamardasvili was been the posts. He featured for the entire game as Los Ches’ 2-1 loss against the Nou Camp outfit at Estadio Mestalla.

It has been claimed by HITC that Liverpool have an agreement in principle with the 23-year-old but are yet to agree a fee with Valencia. He would sign in 2025 and have to be loaned to Bournemouth from his current club because of Premier League rules.