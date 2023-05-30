Liverpool transfer news as Fabio Carvalho is linked with a summer departure with West Ham, Burnley and Brentford linked.

Fabio Carvalho has reportedly been told he’s not part of Liverpool’s plans for next season.

Football Insider reports that the Reds have received a bid for the 20-year-old from a Champions League side and he could depart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carvalho joined Liverpool last summer from Fulham for a fee of up to £7 million. However, he endured a difficult maiden campaign at Anfield. The Portugal under-21 international made only 21 appearances, scoring three goals and played just 121 minutes of football following the break in the season for the 2022 World Cup. That;s despite Carvalho thriving for Fulham in their Championship title-winning 2021-22 campaign.

It is reported that the 20-year-old is still determined to be a hit on Merseyside and Liverpool are reluctant to allow him to leave. West Ham, Brentford and Burnley are are said to be keen on a loan deal. But Carvalho could ‘reluctantly’ leave Liverpool on a permanent basis and move overseas to help further his career.

Klopp confessed last week that Carvalho could leave the Reds on loan in the upcoming summer transfer window but has been impressed with his attitude in traiining.

The Liverpool manager said: “I think there is a possibility Fabio could go on loan, but we will see. This was not the best year of his career, his young career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No player has impressed me more than Fabio, that’s the truth. This very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations and it didn’t work out. His work ethic will give him a fantastic career.”

Carvalho has found himself behind Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz for a spot on the left wing in Liverpool’s starting line-up.