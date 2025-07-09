The stunning three-way swap deal that offers Liverpool everything they need at once | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to sign their own new striker but Arsenal are closing in on one who could cause serious problems.

Liverpool continue to play the waiting game for a new No.9 with Arne Slot marking time on what was a busy transfer window in the opening weeks.

Transfer talk at Anfield has been put on hold after the tragic loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva but thoughts will soon turn to the new season for individuals whose futures are uncertain.

Darwin Nunez will be looking to seal his exit with Napoli still strong favourites to sign him and to provide competition or the long-term answer to Romelu Lukaku. A player who continues to score goals and prove the doubters wrong.

Arsenal close in on big game player Viktor Gyokeres

There is no clear favourite to replace Nunez, however, there was “genuine interest” in Nick Woltemade reported and Hugo Ekitike was high on the shopping list too. One name who can be scrubbed out though is Viktor Gyokeres who is in London to sign for Arsenal.

What could have been the solution to a problem in Liverpool’s attack could now be a problem with the Sweden international’s record in big games something to be concerned about for Slot.

In eight games against Benfica he had seven goal contributions and he had nine against Porto in seven games. Gyokeres showed up against Sporting Lisbon’s biggest rivals when it mattered most. The 27-year old has only played eight Champions League games but in them he has scored six times – three of which came against Man City.

Only Kylian Mbappe had more shots on target in the 2024/25 season than Gyokeres across all leagues in DataMB’s statistics database.

There were questions after Gyokeres’ first season in Portugal if he could repeat a similar sort of goalscoring return. That he scored more than a goal a game in the Primeira Liga in 2024/25 suggests that it wasn’t a fluke.

Can Gyokeres replicate scoring form in the Premier League?

Doubts about his ability to play in the Premier League were also emphatically answered, as discussed by Portuguese football expert David Noro on The Athletic podcast:

“And the first season was like impressive. And the thing is, we thought that he was leaving in the summer with the numbers that he had. But then there was of course that connection with Ruben Amorim.

“And the agent said, if Ruben is staying, Viktor is staying, like that type of agreement. But now Ruben is leaving and that's why many righted links and stuff like that. The thing here in Portugal before this season starts was, is he good enough to score also in Champions League against the biggest clubs?

“I think that the statement that people needed was against Man City, of course. Just to give you guys an example, I know that it's not the most important thing, but he had like almost 2000 followers more on Instagram since the match against City. So like people knew about him, okay, this guy is scoring a lot of goals in Portugal, sporting with this guy.

“But that match, that hat-trick against City was like a statement, like top level striker in terms of what he can do here in Portugal, Champions League. And maybe now those were with some doubts, maybe thought, okay, this guy can play in the a Premier League.”

Liverpool strolled to the Premier League title last season, however, Gyokeres’ arrival might need Virgil Van Dijk to break a sweat – for once.