Darwin Nunez is expected to leave Liverpool this summer

After three mixed seasons at Anfield, it appears likely that Darwin Nunez will leave Liverpool for a new challenge this summer.

The Uruguayan forward fell out of favour under Arne Slot last term and subsequently made just eight Premier League starts for the title-winning Reds.

It was 14 fewer starts than he had managed in his previous season under Jurgen Klopp and a clear outliner that the striker was perhaps not rated quite as highly by Slot when compared with his predecessor.

Nunez has an overall record of 40 goals in 143 appearances for Liverpool and though this season’s tally of seven across all competitions is very underwhelming when compared with his 2023/24 tally of 18, there is still a strong feeling that many clubs in Europe would be willing to pay a fair amount to get their hands on the former Benfica frontman, who scored 34 across all competitions in his final campaign in the capital.

What next for Darwin Nunez?

Darwin Nunez is widely reported to be up for sale this summer, with Liverpool being linked with numerous replacements including Victor Osimhen and most notably Hugo Ekitike.

As it stands, Napoli are the favourites to sign Nunez this summer, although talkSPORT’s Alan Brazil did claim he’d be a great fit for Arsenal.

Nunez was believed to be the subject of strong interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia back in January but it’s believed that the 26-year-old still sees his future in Europe as he looks to stake a claim to start for Uruguay at the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America.

Napoli were crowned Italian champions last season and are seeking a long-term replacement for Osimhen in attack, with the Nigerian spending last term on loan at Galatasaray after a prolonged transfer saga.

Fabrizio Romano shares Darwin Nunez to Napoli update

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes Darwin Nunez is still Napoli’s priority target this summer. He claims that conversations between the English and Italian champions are ongoing but believes there is still work to be done to reach a compromise on the price tag.

Liverpool paid £85m to sign Nunez and are believed to be seeking a figure just above £65m to part ways with the former Benfica forward.

However, Napoli at this moment feel that Liverpool's price tag is too high. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Napoli at the moment still want Darwin Nunez, but feel that the transfer fee is too high. Liverpool want more than 65 million euros, probably in excess of 70 million euros for Darwin Nunez. And at the moment, Napoli believe that the numbers of this deal are too expensive.”

Romano adds that Napoli are also considering an alternative in Lorenzo Lucca in case the move for Nunez is unsuccessful. Lucca scored 14 in 36 games for Udinese last season in Serie A. The 6ft 7in striker in the past had been linked with Manchester United.

“This is why at the moment there is still no green light. Napoli are still working on the deal. So let's see what's going to happen there with Nunez, because for sure, Napoli remain in conversations. But meanwhile, they have the other option, Lorenzo Lucca, still in their hands in case they can't get Darwin Nunez.”