The Japanese star was in top form as his side earned a dominating 4-1 victory over Germany.

Wataru Endo has staked a claim to start for Liverpool after the international break, after producing a starring midfield performance during Japan’s victory over Germany.

The Asian side dominated Hansi Flick’s men to win 4-1 during the friendly as Endo, 30, captained his side to a victory that condemned Germany to a third straight loss and manager Hansi Flick was dismissed as a result of the defeat.

For Liverpool fans, they will be happy to hear that former Stuttgart midfielder is in great form ahead of the return of club football, and he’s not the only one catching the eye across the break so far.

Endo’s star performance

Endo was typically bright and energetic in the heart of midfield; he managed the most tackles won (4) most duels won (7) was the most fouled player (3) and recorded two interceptions and six recoveries in total.

Those numbers saw him get the better of a German midfield including Ilkay Gundogan, Emre Can and Florian Wirtz.

With Endo emerging as the squad’s most natural defensive midfielder, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping he can be the lynchpin for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch to thrive ahead of him.

Therefore, if Endo can replicate his form for Liverpool, he could end up being a key starter for his new side going forward.

South American success

Darwin Nunez continued his strong form by providing one assist for Uruguay during their 3-1 win in the World Cup qualifiers against Chile.

He also managed six shots in total, key created one big chance and won five of his six ground duels in a hungry and tenacious performance for his country.

Alexis Mac Allister was part of the Argentina side that edged past Ecuador 1-0; he managed a 93% pass success rate, one key pass, three tackles and won four of his seven ground duels in a tidy midfield performance.

There was also an exciting performance for Luis Diaz as he recorded five completed dribbles - which was the most on the pitch - as well as four shots and 73 touches and he continues to look sharp.

European victories

The Netherlands recorded a back-to-back wins over Greece and Ireland with Cody Gakpo netting in both games.

Van Dijk conceded a dubious penalty for handball via VAR, but his side came from behind to earn a second successive victory.

Outside of that, Andy Robertson captained his side to a strong 3-0 away victory against Cyprus, registering five key passes, two clearances and one big chance created in another solid showing.

There was also another impressive showing from Hungary captain Szoboszlai, who captained his side to an impressive 2-1 victory over Serbia and he caught the eye with a stunning long ball from inside his own box that travelled the majority of the pitch.