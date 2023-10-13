Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez netted late on for Uruguay in their World Cup qualifier last night

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez scored a stoppage-time penalty to earn a point for Uruguay as they drew 2-2 in Colombia in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit fourth in South American qualifying after one win, one draw and one loss from their opening three games as they bid to reach the 2026 World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico.

Ex-Everton midfielder James Rodriguez opened the scoring after 35 minutes but Mathias Olivera levelled for the visitors two minutes into the second half. Matues Uribe put the hosts 2-1 up five minutes later as Liverpool winger Luis Diaz then missed a glaring chance to put Colombia two goals to the good.

Nunez then stepped up to the penalty spot after Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas fouled Maximiliano Araujo inside the 18-yard box, earning a red card for his efforts. It took almost five minutes from the initial foul before Nunez took the penalty, which he expertly placed into the top corner out of reach of substitute goalkeeper Alvaro Montero.

Nunez and Diaz both played the full game in Colombia with the pair both set to be in action in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Colombia make the trip to Ecuador with the game kicking off at 12.30am on Wednesday morning while Uruguay face Brazil, with that contest getting underway at 1am.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday, October 21 with Jurgen Klopp’s men handed another early kick off as they welcome Everton to Anfield in the Merseyside derby. They are already facing one injury concern from the international break after Andy Robertson was forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder in Scotland’s 2-0 defeat against Spain.