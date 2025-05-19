Jeremie Frimpong is closing in on a move to Liverpool.

The Netherlands international is closing in on a switch to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen. Frimpong has reportedly underwent his medical ahead of a £30 million move before the summer transfer window opens. The former Manchester City man has been identified as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will leave on a free transfer for Real Madrid.

Amid the heavy speculation, Slot was asked about Liverpool’s pursuit of Frimpong after the 3-2 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion. But Slot would not let his guard down. The Reds head coach said: “I think what we all know is the moment we announce it, that is the moment we talk about it in general. We haven’t announced anything so no need to talk about it.”