Liverpool are out of the Champions League after suffering a penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi called his club’s Champions League victory over Liverpool ‘the best’ of Qatari Sports Investment’s (QSI) tenure.

The last-16 showdown between the European heavyweights lived up to the expectations after they were drawn together. Both legs were entertaining affairs - and they could not be separated. Liverpool took a 1-0 aggregate lead into the second leg at Anfield, courtesy of a smash-and-grab win in Paris last week. But PSG were level in the tie just 12 minutes into the affair, with Ousmane Dembele bagging a tap-in.

Both sides had their chances for the remainder of the showdown. Liverpool had a goal disallowed for offside and struck the post, while home goalkeeper Alisson Becker made several important saves. With the score locked at 1-1 after extra-time, a penalty shootout was required. It was PSG who held their nerve as they delivered a 4-1 triumph, with Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missing for the Reds.

It means that Liverpool’s dreams of becoming seven-time Champions League winners are over. PSG, meanwhile have taken a step closer in their pursuit of being crowned European conquerors for the first time, despite having spent billions since QSI bought the outfit in 2011. Their policy of signing superstars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar failed - and Al-Khelaifi hopes the new strategy of bringing in younger players will bear fruit. And he paid a classy tribute to Liverpool and their ‘amazing fans’ who were inside Anfield.

What’s been said

Speaking to CBS Sports, the QSI chief said: “I think it's one of the best, if not the best [wins], to be honest. At Anfield, against Liverpool, the best club today in Europe - they finished first in the group stage and are the Premier League leaders - it is something very, very special.

“For the last 13-14 years, we have been building the club and the brand of the the club which is very important for our project. The last two years, and especially this season, the star is the team. The star is the team. The coach, the players, amazing. If you asked me the best players, I don't know, all of them.

“I'm very proud. We know it's not easy with the amazing fans. We respect Liverpool and the history, the coach, their players. We always admired Liverpool as one of the best clubs in the history European football and today. To be at Anfield was really amazing and players showed 110%. We have one of, if not the youngest teams in Europe to show this character and energy. I'm more proud of the character to come and win, even in Paris but also here so it's something amazing.”