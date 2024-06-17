Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Photo by GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is someone who Liverpool have reportedly had on their radar.

The agent of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has confirmed that his client wants to leave Napoli this summer.

The winger has been one of the standout players in Italy since his arrival in the summer of 2022. In his maiden season, he plundered 14 goals and 17 assists as Napoli were crowned Serie A champions. And while the Azzurri’s title defensive was a meek one as they finished just 10th in 2023-24, Kvaratskheila still managed to score 11 and create nine goals.

It is unsurprisingly that the 23-year-old has been linked with several clubs. In April, it was reported by Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Bacho Tsalugelashvili that Liverpool were interested while there have been reports that Paris Saint-Germain have had a bid turned down as they aim to replace Kylian Mbappe.

And his agent Mamuka Jugeli has insisted that Kvaratskhelia is ready to depart Naples in the coming weeks. Speaking to Georgian media outlet Sport Imedi (via La Gazzetta dello Sport), Jugeli said: “I don’t want people to think that Kvara wants to stay at Napoli.

“We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the Euros so as not to disturb Khvicha. The priority is to join a team that plays in the Champions League.”

Kvaratskhelia’s father Badri added: “I don’t want my son to stay at Napoli. They changed three coaches last season, and it’s hard to play in a similar situation.”

