'We will see' - Liverpool-linked forward who outscored Erling Haaland makes transfer admission
Viktor Gyokeres has insisted he remains relaxed over his future.
The forward has been prolific since he joined Sporting CP from Coventry City for around £20 million in the summer of 2023. Last season, Gyokeres plundered 43 goals in 50 appearances - five more efforts than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland - as the Lions were crowned Portuguese champions.
This campaign, the Sweden international has continued his barnstorming form. He’s already bagged nine times in seven outings as he netted his maiden Champions League goal in a 2-0 win over Lille earlier this week.
Gyokeres has a €100 million release clause in his Sporting contract. He has been linked with a host of clubs given his feats. Liverpool have been reported as potential suitors along with Premier League rivals Arsenal.
The ex-Brighton forward is not in a hurry to leave Lisbon, but did leave the door ajar for a move next summer. Via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gyokeres said: “Yes, the release clause into my contract is high but I’m happy at Sporting.” “I had no problems when I had to stay here for one more season. My value is there and that’s it now, we will see when something happen.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.