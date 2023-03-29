Conor Bradley is enjoying a fine loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

Conor Bradley insists he's not focusing on his long-term future amid a successful spell away from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Bolton Wanderers. He's been a key player for the Trotters, who are pushing for League One promotion and face Plymouth Argyle in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday. In total, Bradley has registered six goals and six assists in 43 appearances.

The right-back is also a well-established member of the Northern Ireland senior squad despite his tender age. He started both of his country's Euro 2024 qualifers during the international break - a 2-0 win against San Marino and 1-0 loss to Finland.

Bradley departed Liverpool on loan to enhance his promising progress. However, when he returns to Anfield, he will find Trent ahead in the pecking order while Calvin Ramsay was signed from Aberdeen last summer.

But Bradley is not looking beyond the end of the campaign as he pursues double glory with Bolton.

Via the Belfast Newsletter, he said: “To be fair, I’m just focusing on Bolton at the minute. Obviously there’s going to be a big end to the season, hopefully we can push into the play-offs and we have the Papa John’s final when I go back. Focus on that now and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Bradley has made a total of five first-team appearances for Liverpool. Three of those were on the road to the Reds' Carabao Cup glory last season.

Speaking about Bradley, Klopp said in March 2022: "Conor, top boy. All good. Because we had a full squad in the last [few] weeks, he was not with us all the time. Obviously we had the spell where he was pretty much in all sessions with us, but not now in the last few weeks.

