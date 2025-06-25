Liverpool are currently in the middle of a huge reshuffle in their defence

West Ham United have expressed a strong interest in signing one of Liverpool’s longest-serving first team players as they prepare for a defining summer transfer window under Graham Potter.

The Hammers endured a miserable 2024/25 campaign after the departure of David Moyes 12 months ago. The east London side finished 14th in the table with just 43 points while exiting both cup competitions in the third round.

They spent over £120m on new signings last summer, but experienced a huge dip in fortunes on the pitch as Potter failed to get any real new manager bounce after replacing Julen Lopetegui in January. Now the former Brighton boss is hoping to make amends with huge improvements on the pitch and hopes to implement his methods with a successful transfer window.

Defence has been a huge cause for concern in particular for the London Stadium club, who conceded 62 times last season while only managing to keep seven clean sheets. West Ham are keen to rectify this issue and have reportedly set their sights on Joe Gomez.

West Ham enter the race for Joe Gomez

Football Insider claims West ham are huge admirers of versatile Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. The 15-time England international moved to Anfield in 2015 from Charlton Athletic and has racked up nearly 250 first team appearances across all competitions while winning a series of honours such as the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, FA Cup and Club World Cup.

He’s blessed with the ability to play both as a central defender and as a left-back and has been lauded for his immense consistency, versatility and defensive awareness.

Gomez played just 17 times across all competitions last season, with just nine of his appearances coming in the league. However, he was sidelined for large chunks of the season with a serious hamstring injury which derailed his progress for four months between December and April.

The 28-year-old sits high on West Ham’s shortlist of defensive targets this summer and is also admired by newly promoted Leeds United and Everton, according to former scout Mick Brown speaking on Football Insider.

What does the future hold for Joe Gomez?

Joe Gomez signed a five-year contract extension in 2022 which keeps him at the club until 2027. Despite his lack of football in recent months, he’s thought to still be a part of Arne Slot’s plans as a utility player to cover for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, particularly after Jarell Quansah’s proposed move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool have experienced a major shake-up in defence this summer which has seen Jeremie Frimpong arrive from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander Arnold after his move to Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Milos Kerkez is expected to arrive from Bournemouth to compete with Andrew Robertson and potentially shore up the left side of defence for the next decade.

Quansah’s impending exit will leave Liverpool with three main centre-back options, although reports do suggest that Marc Guehi could arrive from Crystal Palace to fill that void.

Should that be the case, it could open the door for Joe Gomez to potentially depart and take on a new challenge where he’d play more regularly, particularly with the World Cup in 2026 on the horizon.

“If Liverpool decide to let him go, there will be a lot of clubs looking to bring him in. My sources tell me that Potter wants to strengthen at the back, and he sees Gomez as a good option,” said former scout Mick Brown.

“They’re (West Ham) keeping a close eye on his situation and if he is allowed to leave, I expect they’ll be ready to make a move.”