Liverpool have smashed their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz but is it a risky signing?

Liverpool teased their fans for what seemed like and age with the signing of Florian Wirtz before the German international’s deal to move to Merseyside was officially confirmed.

Their status as Premier League champions buys them a bit of leeway, as does the fact that positive moves have already been made to acquire Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez too.

Not only this, but there have been a host of elite level strikers linked with Liverpool including Diego Simeone confirming interest in Julian Alvarez. Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike with reports of a record move for Alexander Isak also refusing to go away in terms of speculation.

Florian Wirtz earns unlikely Premier League legend comparison

Fans have had to wait to see Wirtz unveiled by Liverpool with his medical booked in, but he will be worth the wait, according to European football expert Kevin Hatchard, speaking on Talksport: “Hugely entertaining to watch. You know, he'll come up with a touch. He'll come up with a trick.

“He'll score a brilliant goal from range, as he did for Germany against France, just seven seconds in. He could beat four men in the box and smash one into the far corner. He's an absolutely outstanding player with the ball.

“A lot of people know Florian Wirtz by how good a footballer he is, but, you know, technically, his movement, his assists, his goals, you know, he's got huge energy. He's a very slight lad physically. He's a bit like Jamie Vardy, the look of how slim he is, and his wily sort of character on the football pitch, but incredibly gifted.

“You look at the talent that he has, you look at the experience he already has for a 22 year old. Now I know what some people will say. They'll say, well, look, Jadon Sancho came for big money.

“That didn't work out. My argument would always be for every Jadon Sancho, and I'm still a big fan of his, there's a Kevin De Bruyne.

“I am excited because I've seen him play, and I've seen him play a lot not only for Germany, but for Champions League football, with Bayer Leverkusen. And, you know, you can see there's a really gifted great footballer in there. I just didn't think Liverpool would go this big, and they have.”

Is signing Wirtz a risk?

Hatchard is right, just because other big money signings maybe haven’t worked out in the Premier League, it doesn’t mean that Wirtz won’t be a success. The 22-year old playmaker has carried the burden of expectation for Bayer Leverkusen for years and is already a leader for his country too.

Liverpool have “gone big”, however, if they can’t break a transfer record on one of Europe’s most exciting talents, when can they? In spending over £116m, they are joining the likes of Man City or Real Madrid at the top table when it comes to competing for the best players.

Nearly £200m has been spent already and Arne Slot still has money burning a hole in his back pocket with a No.9 and a centre-half said to be the next targets.

Players will be sold to raise funds and keep PSR happy, but after last summer’s frugality, it’s easy to see why pundits like Hatchard are so surprised at the money being thrown about this time around.