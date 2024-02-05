Arsenal snatched a huge three points from Liverpool on Sunday to open up the Premier League title race, closing the gap between them and the Reds to just two points. A disappointing display from Jurgen Klopp's side, including some disastrous moments in defence, has put their place at the top of the tree under serious threat.

Manchester City will overtake both Liverpool and Arsenal if they win their two games in-hand. The race is far from over but this result was a very important one for the Gunners, who are looking to avenge last season's near miss.

The Emirates exploded when Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard wrapped up the game against Liverpool, scoring Arsenal's second and third goals in the 67th and 92nd minute respectively. However, amid the scenes of jubilation, Mikel Arteta has come under criticism.

The Arsenal boss became topic of conversation after the match as pundits weighed in on his animated celebrations. Arteta raced down the touchline and dished out high-fives to fans after his side restored their lead. He also enjoyed some post-match interaction with the home supporters, delivering a Jurgen Klopp inspired trio of fist bumps to celebrate the win.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Richard Keys criticised Arteta's theatrics and admitted he wishes the Spaniard had 'a little bit more class' during the fixture.

"I have hesitated until this point, I understand today is worth celebrating," Keys said. "They've beaten one of the big teams, the title race has opened up as a result but I do wish Arteta [would] behave better than he does, he's returned to behaving like he was persistently last year before the rules were changed to check him.

"I wish he had a little bit more class when Liverpool handed them the second, then the third there he goes again. I'm checking my criticism, if you stick one in the top corner to go 2-1 up, but that's a gift, have a bit of dignity. I mean come on, you've just nicked on. Show us a little bit more dignity, I think he got halfway down there then realised: 'what are you doing?'"

Keys' co-presenter Andy Gray disagreed with his colleague's statement, though, and backed up Arteta's reaction. He also made a comparison to Klopp's animated touchline celebrations.