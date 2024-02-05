Jamie Carragher exchanged words with former striker Jan Åge Fjørtoft following Arsenal's win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

At the end of the game, Carragher was dismayed at the sight of Arsenal players and couldn't help but criticise Martin Odegaard after the Arsenal skipper was seen joking around and taking photographs with the club's official photographer, saying: 'Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points. They've been brilliant, they're back in the title race but just get down the tunnel - I'm serious, honestly' he said on Sky Sports.

After taking some criticism on social media for his negative take, an exchange began with Fjørtoft, the former Middlesbrough, Rapid Wien and Eintracht Frankfurt forward, on X. Carragher posted the video of Odegaard taking pictures of the official Arsenal photographer Stuart McFarlane, who has been working at the London club since 1991, celebrating in the front of the crowd with the comment, 'By all means enjoy it, but enjoy it by being disciplined!'. It is a quote that was originally made famous by manager Neil Warnock, but the former Norwegian footballer hit back at Carragher's negativity towards the celebrations. 'Come on Carragher.' He began on X. 'Let Martin show his passion! Also on the pitch let him have this moment with his mates at Arsenal like Stuart McFarlane. Nothing to do with being disciplined or not. Football could do with more people express their love for the game. I know you deep inside agree with me, mate.'