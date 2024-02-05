Jamie Carragher fumes at Arsenal's celebrations after Liverpool win in bitter exchange on social media
The former Liverpool defender defended his own comments and hit out at a former player.
Jamie Carragher exchanged words with former striker Jan Åge Fjørtoft following Arsenal's win over Liverpool in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp's side fell to only their second defeat of the league season after losing 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal re-established themselves in the title race. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard saw off the league leaders and saw the London side move to within two points of top spot.
At the end of the game, Carragher was dismayed at the sight of Arsenal players and couldn't help but criticise Martin Odegaard after the Arsenal skipper was seen joking around and taking photographs with the club's official photographer, saying: 'Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points. They've been brilliant, they're back in the title race but just get down the tunnel - I'm serious, honestly' he said on Sky Sports.
After taking some criticism on social media for his negative take, an exchange began with Fjørtoft, the former Middlesbrough, Rapid Wien and Eintracht Frankfurt forward, on X. Carragher posted the video of Odegaard taking pictures of the official Arsenal photographer Stuart McFarlane, who has been working at the London club since 1991, celebrating in the front of the crowd with the comment, 'By all means enjoy it, but enjoy it by being disciplined!'. It is a quote that was originally made famous by manager Neil Warnock, but the former Norwegian footballer hit back at Carragher's negativity towards the celebrations. 'Come on Carragher.' He began on X. 'Let Martin show his passion! Also on the pitch let him have this moment with his mates at Arsenal like Stuart McFarlane. Nothing to do with being disciplined or not. Football could do with more people express their love for the game. I know you deep inside agree with me, mate.'
This led to Carragher explaining that perhaps he didn't quite get the Warnock reference, but he showed his true feelings of agitation by making a snide quip by revealing his claim about Mohamed Salah wanting to Liverpool in the summer was false. 'Jan it’s a joke about a Neil Warnock quote, FFS! I like the way you’ve tagged them all in including the camera man so you get the retweets & likes you want I thought the camera stuff was a bit OTT, a bit like your claim that Mo Salah would leave Liverpool!