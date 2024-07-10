Dani Olmo celebrates scoring for Spain against France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Dani Olmo scored the winning goal to move Spain into the final of Euro 2024.

Spain marched into the final of Euro 2024 as they earned victory over pre-tournament favourites France.

La Furia Roja battled from behind to claim a 2-1 triumph in the semi-finals. Spain have marvelled throughout the tournament, having won each of their six games in swashbuckling fashion.

It’s hardly a surprise that 16-year-old Lamine Yamal has stolen the majority of headlines. The Barcelona starlet broke his latest record when equalising against France with a sensational long-range strike - making him the longest-ever scorer in Euros history.

However, it was Dani Olmo’s strike which sealed Spain’s place in the final where they’ll play England or Holland. In the 25th minute, the attacking midfielder skipped beyond Aurelien Tchouameni before firing an angled shot that was heading for the far corner and was steered into the net by France defender Jules Kounde. The effort was rightly awarded to Olmo.

Lamal, Nico Williams and Rodri have garnered the majority of the plaudits. Olmo may have been unheralded to many before the Euros - yet after scoring three goals, placing him joint-top of the scoring charts, he’s burst onto the scene somewhat.

Despite coming through the youth ranks at Barcelona, Olmo made a surprise switch to Dinamo Zagreb aged 16 before joining RB Leipzig in 2020. He’s made a total of 148 appearances for Die Rotten Bullen, scoring 29 goals - and won two DFB-Pokals.

It’s not a surprise that Olmo has been linked with a switch away from Leipzig in the summer transfer window - and has a €60 million release clause that expires on Monday. A host of top clubs are reportedly tracking him, with Spanish outlet Marca claiming last month that Liverpool are interested.

Olmo has addressed his future at the Euros - and has insisted he is only presently achieving glory with Spain. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said: "I am calm and focused on what is coming, which is the Euro, which is no small thing. It is clear that it is good to see your name related to great teams in Europe and the world, that motivates me, but I am focused on the Euro and I hope we can return with the trophy.