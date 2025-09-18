Virgil van Dijk scored a 92nd-minute winner to earn Liverpool a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diego Simeone admitted that Virgil van Dijk’s ‘stunning’ winner for Liverpool meant that Atletico Madrid left Anfield ‘with a bitter taste in our mouths’.

The Reds dug out another stoppage-time victory to make a successful start to their Champions League campaign. Van Dijk’s 92nd-minute header delivered a 3-2 win for the Premier League champions after they’d thrown away a two-goal advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Robertson and Mo Salah were on target for Liverpool within six minutes to put them in the driving seat against Atletico. But the Spanish visitors reduced the deficit through Marcos Llorente before half-time and then the Spain international netted the equaliser with nine minutes remaining.

Yet like against Newcastle United and Burnley, the Reds scored in additional time as Van Dijk powered above the Atletico defence to head home a Dominik Szoboszlai corner. Simeone was subsequently involved in an altercation with Liverpool supporters behind the dugout.

On the game, Simeone told Moviestar+: “The team didn't start well; we weren't fortunate enough to score 1-0, which took us out of our plan. Then came the second goal, which was a great goal. But the team, with spirit, with work, with quality, began to level the score, to create play, to show that we were in it. We ended the first half with Llorente's 2-1, which was encouraging. In the second half, we also raised our level through our play, with more composure. We suffered some counterattacks because they are very good, but we stayed on the edge. The 2-2 score appeared, and then a stunning goal from Van Dijk. It leaves us with a bitter taste in our mouths, but also the spirit that is required to play for Atlético.”

‘I was saying to Slot it could have been 3-3’

Atletico did have a chance to draw level at the death but Alexander Sorloth headed a chance that was comfortably saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Speaking to reporters at his post-match press conference, Simeone added: “The match started with that goal, a bit of luck that favoured the opponent's early game, followed by a great goal scored in extraordinary fashion. Around the 15th or 20th minute, we began to show that we were in the game. We were in the opponent's half, creating scoring opportunities, and we were in their half, a more divided game, not Liverpool's as in the opening minutes. The goal came; it could have come from crosses from the flanks. From the break on, it was a divided game; they could have extended the lead on the counterattack, and we were constantly looking for places to find the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We moved the team, looking for positions to create opportunities, and the equalizer came. Then the team began to retreat, our legs suffered, the opponent came at us, and we ended up scoring a great goal from a corner. Congratulations to the opponent, but I'm left with the spirit we showed, which is the spirit of Atlético Madrid.

“The team reacted to a 2-0 deficit on a tough pitch, especially the first goal that bounced back and ended up becoming a goal, boosting the opponent's morale. We reacted to that dangerously tough 2-0 deficit, got into the game, fought hard, got the equaliser. I was saying to Slot it could have been 3-3 with Sorloth's shot at the end, and that's the way to go. In the Champions League, we're going to face opponents of this calibre, who are very good, and we showed that we're ready to compete.”