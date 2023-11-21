An Everton fan group has raised more than £40,000 and the money will be spent to protest against the Premier League.

An Everton fan group will protest against the Premier League this weekend after the club was hit by an unprecedented points deduction.

The Toffees were found to be in breach of profit and sustainability rules by an independent commission - and docked 10 points as a consequence. The punishment has been severe by supporters, with the club admitting they were 'shocked' and will lodge an appeal.

Fan group the 1878s have raised almost £40,000 from supporters to object to the decision. A number of banners have been made and will be unfurled ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park. Meanwhile, cards for every supporter have been created and can be picked up at distribution points around the stadium before 2pm-4.15pm. Those wishing to volunteer to help hand these out have been encouraged to get in touch.

But because the game will be in the dark, the 1878s have opted for a plane with a message to the Premier League to fly above the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime when Manchester City face Liverpool in a top-of-the-table affair rather than above Goodison.