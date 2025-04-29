Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions with Trent Alexander-Arnold winning the second title of his career although his future remains uncertain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already stated what the biggest factor towards his future will be. The right-back insisted last September that winning trophies will be chief when it comes to where he will play his football next season.

When Alexander-Arnold made those comments, it was in the formative stages of Arne Slot's tenure. In truth, you could fathom why he was perhaps keeping his powder dry. After all, it was Jurgen Klopp who handed Alexander-Arnold his first-team debut. It was under Klopp's tutelage that Alexander-Arnold went from a highly-regarded academy prospect to become one of the best right-backs in the world, winning seven major trophies. He was facing a major change.

Slot was an unheralded figure. He was scarcely known in these parts despite having won the Dutch title at Feyenoord. The struggles that Erik ten Hag endured making the same step from Holland to England may have had had an influence. Ten Hag’s Ajax had reached a Champions League semi-final yet he failed at Manchester United. There were some who questioned whether Slot would endure similar struggles.

While Liverpool made an excellent start to the 2024-25 season, winning four of their opening five games under Slot, there still would have been some reservations. A 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest, who had battled relegation in 2023-24, suggested that the transition might not be as smooth as some might have hoped.

In the seven months that have followed, there has effectively been radio silence on Alexander-Arnold's behalf. While he hoped his future would not be played out in public, it has proved the antithesis. It did not take long for Real Madrid's interest to enter the column inches. As soon as the Spanish media got a whiff of Los Blancos pursuing their latest potential free transfer, that put paid to Alexander-Arnold's hopes that there would be little murmurings of what might be next for him.

An enquiry for his services before the January transfer window did not help. The fact that Madrid made such a move suggests they have been given hope he's keen on the switch.

After a 1-0 victory over Leicester City, with Alexander-Arnold returning from injury to score the winner eschewed the chance to speak up on his situation. Silence can often be ear-splitting. Virgil van Dijk was regularly asked about his future while Mo Salah made several admissions.

There has been a growing consensus that Alexander-Arnold will follow in the footsteps of Steve McManaman and Michael Owen - both of whom joined Real and damaged their reputations among the Liverpool faithful

Yet after this weekend, Alexander-Arnold could perhaps be looking at the situation differently. The 26-year-old is now a two-time Premier League winner with his boyhood club. Anyone who had doubts over Slot's acumen have been proven wrong, with the Reds claiming the title with four matches to spare. They have been head and shoulders above their rivals and are only going to improve as Slot puts more of his own stamp on things. The former Feyenoord boss has not changed too much from the previous regime so far but improvements have been made. An impressive summer transfer window will make them difficult to catch even if the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal splash the cash.

Madrid, on the other hand, appear that they will end the campaign without silverware. They were comprehensively defeated 5-1 by Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final and sit four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table. And as Liverpool were anointed conquerors of England, Madrid were reeling from a loss to Barca in the Copa del Rey final.

The build-up to the showdown was somewhat unsavoury. Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, appointed referee for the game, broke down in tears at the pressure Real's TV channel has put officials under. The video highlighted Madrid and Barca's win percentage when he has been in charge of the respective teams, supposed errors made and that he is not on UEFA or FIFA's elite list.

It led to Madrid releasing multiple statements. Then, during the encounter, Los Blancos showed their unpalatable side yet again. Not only did they suffer a 3-2 loss on Saturday night, but had three players off. Jude Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold's close friend, Lucas Vasquez and Antoni Rudiger were all dismissed, with the latter facing a lengthy ban for throwing ice towards Burgos Bengoetxea.

Compare that to the actions of Liverpool after their Carabao Cup final defeat by Newcastle United. Granted, the rivalry between the two teams is nowhere near as heated as it is compared to Real and Barca. But the Reds were magnanimous as they had to settle for runners-up medals and earned praise from Magpies boss Eddie Howe.

Madrid are at an intriguing juncture. It appears that Carlo Ancelotti will be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat. Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to take over but he will have to manage a plethora of big players all fighting to hog the spotlight. Where would Alexander-Arnold rank in the pecking order when it comes to Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jr? Certainly behind those three.

Yet at Liverpool, he can still be the main man down the line. Van Dijk and Salah have inked new deals but they are starting to enter the latter stages of their respective careers. Alexander-Arnold has the opportunity to not only be the next captain but the talisman of his boyhood club.

How he was feted by the Kop when celebrating the title triumph underlined that it is not too late. Steven Gerrard, regarded as the club’s greatest-ever player by many, had a dalliance with Chelsea, although all was forgiven when he committed to Liverpool.

How the TV producers must have wished they had a microphone in earshot of Alexander-Arnold’s conversation with Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry on the Anfield pitch during the merrymaking. Perhaps Henry gave a gentle reminder of what the full-back would really be leaving behind. Perhaps Henry also stated that he could win as many trophies at Liverpool than he would in the Spanish capital.