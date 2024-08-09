Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are keen to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Martin Zubimendi's close team are advising him not to miss out on a move to Liverpoool, reports suggest.

The Reds are keen on making the Real Sociedad midfielder their first signing of the summer. Zubimendi has come through the ranks in San Sebastian but Liverpool are aiming to prise him away from his boyhood club.

The 25-year-old has a £51 million release clause which Arne Slot's side are willing to meet. But if that is triggered, it will be up to Zubimendi as to whether he makes the move to Anfield.

Zubimendi hails from the Basque region of Spain - and natives are proud of the area that they come from. It's seemingly why he's not already made up his mind about his future at the Reale Arena.

Zubimendi has continued to train with Sociedad and is in their squad for tonight's pre-season for their pre-season friendly against Union Berlin in the German capital. According to Local newspaper Noticias De Gipuzko, that is not a 'significant indication' towards Zubimendi wanting to remain at Sociedad. And it is reported that his 'closest entourage' are encouraging him take the opportunity to join Liverpool. It is also suggested that Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay will lead the talks with the player and Liverpool over a potential transfer.

Zubimendi, who helped Spain win Euro 2024, has previously been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal while Manchester United were linked earlier this summer.