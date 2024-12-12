Federico Chiesa has had a difficult time with injuries since joining Liverpool.

Liverpool have reassembled at the AXA Training Centre ahead of their clash against Fulham.

The Reds earned a 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League earlier this week and now turn their attention back to the Premier League title race when the Cottagers visit Anfield on Saturday.

While Liverpool are at an intense stage of their season, all things seem relaxed in the squad. In typical fashion, the players have been propped up at the coffee bar at the Reds' Kirkby-based training ground, which was installed in the summer. Mo Salah is one of the regular barflies as he's often spotted chewing the fat and bonding with his team-mates.

And it appears that Liverpool's talisman wants to socialise outside of working hours. Liverpool have uploaded footage of Salah's gesture to make plans with Federico Chiesa after training.

The Egypt international remains Chiesa of an invite to his house for dinner ‘whenever he wants’ - and will be on cooking duty. Salah even offered to rustle up pasta for the Italian.

Chiesa has struggled since he joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer transfer window. He has made just three appearances so far, having had injury issues while he missed the Girona win because of illness. But it’s clear that Salah wants his newest team-mate to settle down as well as he can as that will only help Arne Slot’s side in their pursuit of silverware.