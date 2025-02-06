Alisson Becker absence explained as Liverpool face Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Alisson Becker is absent for Liverpool as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield.

The Reds’ No.1 goalkeeper does not feature in the match-day squad as Arne Slot’s side - who are the defending champions - aim to overcome a 1-0 aggregate deficit and reach Wembley for successive seasons. Alisson featured in the first leg last month and was between the posts for the 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend.

At his pre-match press conference, head coach Slot revealed that Alexander-Arnold was the only player set to miss the game because of injury. However, Slot has opted for roatation, with Alisson rested rather than suffering an injury to allay any fears.

It means that Caoimhin Kelleher is between the posts. The Republic of Ireland international was Liverpool’s designated Carabao Cup goalkeeper under Jurgen Klopp as they won the competition last season and in 2022. Meanwhile, Viteslav Jaros is the back-up stopper, having played in the 3-2 win at Brighton in the fourth round,

When asked about which goalkeeper would feature at his pre-match press conference, Slot replied: “I know but the goalkeepers don't know yet. I'm going to leave this room, go to the media next door and then afterwards, I'm going to inform the goalkeepers of the decision.”

Alexander-Arnold, who picked up a minor injury against Bournemouth, is replaced by Conor Bradley at right-back. Slot has also put his faith in Darwin Nunez to spearhead the attack rather than continue with Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones comes into midfield with Alexis Mac Allister dropped to the bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah