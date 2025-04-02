Why Alisson Becker is not playing for Liverpool vs Everton as Arne Slot unleashes new tactic
Alisson Becker is absent for Liverpool against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
The Reds goalkeeper misses out because of concussion protocol. Alisson suffered a head injury during Brazil’s 2-1 win over Colombia during the international break. He returned to Merseyside early and sent a message on social media that he was fine.
However, Arne Slot revealed that Alisson required one more check in training at yesterday’s pre-match press conference. But the No.1 did not meet the requirements so sits out and Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal - as he did in the 2-1 loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley two-and-a-half weeks ago. Slot makes just one change from the Newcastle reverse. With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley both injured, Slot has deployed midfielder Curtis Jones at right-back over Jarell Quansah.
Ryan Gravenberch suffered a minor issue and did not represent the Netherlands during the international break but is fine to start.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Subs: Jaros, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell, Quansah.
