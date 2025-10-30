Calvin Ramsay made his first Liverpool appearance in three years during a Carabao Cup loss against Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot saluted the ‘very decent performance’ of Calvin Ramsay on his Liverpool return from the cold.

The right-back was handed his first Reds appearance in three years in the Carabao Cup defeat by Crystal Palace. Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen for £4.2 million in the summer of 2022. He made two outings early in his Anfield career before suffering a serious knee injury. The one-cap Scotland international then had disappointing loan spells at Preston, Bolton, Wigan and Kilmarock.

But as Slot made wholesale changes against Palace, prioritising Saturay’s clash against Aston Villa following four successive Premier League defeats, Ramsay was given a chance. He was Liverpool’s most impressive player in a 3-0 loss that condemned Liverpool to six defeats in seven games in all competitions.

On Ramsaey’s performance, head coach Slot said: “I think Calvin had a very, very decent performance. Calm on the ball. I don't know if I said it over here but [in] the first half-hour, I think we had better chances than them actually and he was part of that. He played with composure. A decent-to-good game for him. And I said also afterwards if you make your debut after a 3-0 loss, you might feel very, very disappointed – but the two of you can be quite happy with the way you've played in your first time here at Anfield.”

Right-back has proved problem position for Liverpool this season following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid. Conor Bradley has had injury issues, while Jeremie Frimpong - signed for £29.5 million from Bayer Leverkusen - is back on the treatment table with another hamstring issue.

Dominik Szoboszlai has operated in a makeshift role and impressed, but has arguably been Liverpool’s best player so far in midfield. Joe Gomez finished last weekend’s 3-2 defeat by Brentford in the position.

Ramsay’s performance against Palace has led to some sections of supporters clamouring for him to be involved when Aston Villa visit Anfield on Saturday (20.00 GMT). He is able to play for Slot’s side as he was included in Liverpool’s Premier League squad list when submitted in September.

Per Premier League rules, the 22-year-old is classed as a non-homegrown player as he was not ‘associated’ with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).’

Ramsay has played eight times for the Reds’ under-21s so far this season, scoring one goal.