The 80,000 seater Stade de France will play host to Liverpool’s third UCL final in five years.

In what could still be yet another historic season under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool FC have officially booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final.

Standing in their way is an all but too-familiar foe - Spanish giants Real Madrid, who ousted the Reds in Klopp’s premiere UCL final in 2018.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides overcame difficult semi-final ties in the competition to make it to Paris, but with the final just weeks away, here is everything you need to know about Liverpool v Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

When and where is the UEFA Champions League final?

This year’s Champions League final was initially supposed to be held in St Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena - however, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, UEFA made the decision to move the venue.

Instead, the Reds and Los Blancos will battle it out on the field of Paris’ Stade de France arena, which has a capacity of 81,338.

The stadium has hosted the final on two previous occasions, when Real Madrid beat Valencia (2000) and when Barcelona overcame Arsenal (2006).

At the time of publication, Camila Cabello has been confirmed to perform at the stadium for the final.

The final is set to take place on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

The game between Liverpool and Real Madrid will kick off at 8 pm in the evening.

Where can I watch the final on TV or live stream?

A Champions League final is a huge global event that has mass appeal.

Liverpool’s triumph in 2019 when they defeated Spurs 2-0 in Madrid broke viewing figures, with an estimated audience of around 400 million - making it twice as big as America’s Super Bowl.

A similar reach is expected for this year’s final, but where can you watch it?

If you live in the United Kingdom, the only place to watch the Champions League final live is on BT Sport.

You can sign up for the service with or without a contract, but once again it is reported that the British broadcasters are set to stream the Parisian final free-of-charge for non-customers.

The game will be shown on their official YouTube channel , website and BT Sport app.

Full broadcasting details are yet to be announced.

For more information about what TV channel the final will be broadcasted on for countries outside of the UK, visit UEFA’s official website .

What has been the roadmap of Liverpool and Real Madrid’s journey in the competition?

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have had an interesting road to the final in 2022.

Most notably for the Reds, who overcame the tough challenge of Unai Emery’s Villareal in the semi-final.

Whereas Real Madrid came from behind to humble Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to book their place in Paris.

Here is the full rundown of each side’s road to the UEFA Champions League final:

Liverpool

Finished 1st in Group B with six wins out of six, including; 3-2 (H) and 1-2 (A) v AC Milan , 1-5 (A) and 2-0 (H) v Porto , 2-3 (A) and 2-0 (H) v Atletico Madrid

, 1-5 (A) and 2-0 (H) v , 2-3 (A) and 2-0 (H) v Knocked out Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 stage

2-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 stage Knocked out Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in the Quarter-Final stage

6-4 on aggregate in the Quarter-Final stage Knocked out Villareal 5-2 on aggregate in the Semi-Final stage

Real Madrid

Finished 1st in Group D with five wins and one defeat, including; 0-1 (A) and 2-0 (H) v Inter Milan , 1-2 (H) and 0-3 (A) v Sheriff , 0-5 (A) and 2-1 (H) v Shakhtar Donetsk

, 1-2 (H) and 0-3 (A) v , 0-5 (A) and 2-1 (H) v Knocked out PSG 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 stage

3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 stage Knocked out Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate in the Quarter-Final stage

5-4 on aggregate in the Quarter-Final stage Knocked out Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in the Semi-Final stage

What is their head-to-head record?

With their first ever meeting dating back around 41 years ago - a 1-0 Liverpool win in the European Cup in 1981 thanks to an Alan Kennedy goal - the English and Spanish giants have only come to blows eight times in total.

Their most recent meeting being that famed night in Kyiv when both sides met in a huge European final in 2018.

Mo Salah limped off injured mid-match following a challenge from then-Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos, before that spectacular overhead kick from Madrid’s Gareth Bale sealed a 3-1 title triumph and heartache for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The following is the total head-to-head record between Liverpool and Real Madrid:

Liverpool wins: 3

Games drawn: 1

Real Madrid wins: 4

For more details, visit the head-to-head page on 11v11 .

Can I still get tickets to the final and how much are they?

UEFA Champions League Trophy

If you are desperate to be one of the thousands in attendance at the Parisian European final at the end of May, here is everything you need to know.

There is expected to be a large allocation of tickets between both clubs for the final day.

A total of 52,000 out of the 75,000 on offer are available for fans and the general public to purchase.

Each side will receive an allocation of 20,000, whilst the other 12,000 will be offered for sale to fans worldwide on UEFA.com .

The most expensive ticket is priced at around £590, whilst the cheapest will set you back an estimated £60.

The general public were able to apply for tickets online through UEFA’s website, but they were not sold on a first come, first served basis.

Instead, a ballot had been put in place that needed to be registered for when applying.

The ballot started on April 20 until 28 - so the entry date has since closed.