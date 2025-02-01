Why Federico Chiesa is absent for Liverpool against AFC Bournemouth

Federico Chiesa is not in Liverpool’s squad for the Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth.

The summer signing from Juventus does not feature on the bench at the Vitality Stadium. That is despite playing the entire 90 minutes in the 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League earlier this week.

Chiesa’s fitness has been carefully managed since he joined the Reds. He was frozen out of Juventus’ pre-season plans and did not get a proper fitness regime under his belt.

But with Arne Slot having a full complement of players available, is reported by the Liverpool Echo that Chiesa and Joe Gomez - who has recently recovered from a hamstring setback - have been omitted. Chiesa has been rested although Diogo Jota is back from injury and Darwin Nunez returns from illness to feature among the substitutes.

Liverpool have the chance to move nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. However, they face a Bournemouth side who are in flying form and have already beaten Arsenal, Manchester City and most recently Nottingham Forest on their own patch this term.