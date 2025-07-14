Why Florian Wirtz was absent from Liverpool's squad against Preston North End

Florian Wirtz was absent for Liverpool in their 3-1 win over Preston North End.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fans will have to wait a little longer to see their club-record signing.

While Arne Slot handed out four debuts in the Reds’ opening pre-season friendly against Preston North End, Florian Wirtz was not involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili started the 3-1 win over the Championship outfit, with No.1 stopper Alisson Becker absent from the squad. Head coach Slot made 11 changes at half-time, with full-back pair Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong entering the fray. Freddie Woodman, who has signed on a free transfer from Preston to add depth to the goalkeeping department, also appeared off the bench.

However, Wirtz was among seven senior players who did not feature against Preston. Alisson, captain Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz were omitted from Slot’s set-up on a poignant day that commemorated the tragic death of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Harvey Elliott has been given an extended break after helping England under-21s to European Championship glory earlier this summer. Tyler Morton was also part of the Young Lions’ triumph.

Wirtz absence explained

Jota’s passing has meant that there has been an understandable impact on Liverpool’s preparations. The squad only returned to training five days prior to the Preston encounter. According to the Liverpool Echo, some players have been taking part in individual sessions at the AXA Training Centre and that no risks are being taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool splashed out £100 million to purchase Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds beat German superpowers Bayern Munich to the signature of the attacking midfielder, while Manchester City had also expressed an interest.

Wirtz is regarded as a generational talent by many, having recorded 57 goals and 64 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen. He played a pivotal role when Die Werkself claimed their maiden Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool’s next fixture takes place on Saturday 26 July when they face AC Milan in Hong Kong. Supporters will be hoping to get a glimpse of Wirtz in that game.

Speaking after signing for the Reds, Wirtz said: “I just thought that it was the right point in my career to make the next step and of course I wanted to get to a club that is from the top three in the world, and in my opinion Liverpool was one of them. Yeah, I just saw myself in the best hands in Liverpool. I was really convinced by the people here, by the idea, and everything what the club offers me was really good. And in the end [it was] also easy to be excited for me to come to Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was not that easy for me, for sure, because I am a German player, I play for the Germany national team. So, it was not easy for me to decide but I think the talks with the coach and Richard [Hughes] and everybody were, from the start or from the very first time, so good and it just kept going like this. Every time I spoke to one of the [people from] the club I felt like, 'this is the place I want to be' and so in the end I was really 100 per cent convinced I want to join Liverpool and it was the best choice.”