Nathan Ake said he expects Liverpool to push Manchester City in the final months of the season, following the news that Jurgen Klopp is set to leave.

The fixture schedule for Liverpool has been adjusted due to their successes so far this season, but the bizarre timing of their clash with Manchester City has caught the eye.

Liverpool's successes so far this season have been brilliant, progressing far in every competition including already registering their place in the EFL Cup final where they will face Chelsea at Wembley at the end of the month. But success means a very busy schedule is ahead of them with a lot of quick turnarounds and long journeys and less recovery time. As it stands, Jurgen Klopp will have to deal with six games in 30 days from February 10 to March 2 across three competitions before the Europa League returns.

But three games have been rescheduled that includes the clash with Man City at Anfield on March 10, which is scheduled on a Sunday at 3:45pm. Typically, games on a Sunday are at 1.30pm, 2pm or 4:30pm, but change has been made due to fan safety and Merseyside Police called for the earlier kick-off following issues in previous meetings.

Another change is that the Merseyside derby against Everton is set for the 17th March now, kicking off at 2pm - it means the game is currently due to take place on a busy day in the city as it coincides with both St Patrick's Day celebrations and the Liverpool Half Marathon. However, the game could yet be moved if they win their fifth-round FA Cup tie against the winner of either Southampton and Watford tonight. Liverpool will then face Brighton on March 31 after a two-week international break, with the kick-off time of 2pm.

The Merseyside derby could be moved again if Liverpool progress in to the Europa League semi-finals, then it would leave only two midweeks available for the derby - one of which is currently the final week of a campaign in which both clubs could be fighting for results.