Sky Sports Monday Night Football with Jamie Carragher David Jones and Michail Antonio

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was jokingly called 'Constable Carragher' on Monday Night Football last night following his comments about Arsenal at the weekend.

Carragher was extremely vocal in terms of the extent of Arsenal's celebrations after the 3-1 win over Liverpool at the weekend, telling them on the Sky Sports coverage to 'get down the tunnel' in what was clearly a frustrated figure at the time.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's become a favourite criticism of players from past generations; Roy Keane even criticised Aston Villa for over-celebrating when they avoided relegation in 2020, calling it 'slightly over the top'. There's also teams who welcome such criticism by over-celebrating such as Tottenham earlier in the season after their win over Liverpool - players were seen bringing their children onto the pitch despite it only being less than three months into the new season.

Martin Odegaard celebrating with the Arsenal photographer was what initially set him off, as he said 'Dear me,’ Carragher uttered on Sky Sports. ‘Just get down the tunnel. You’ve won a game. It’s three points. They’ve been brilliant, they’re back in the title race, get down the tunnel.’ When his fellow studio pundits chuckled at his little rant, Carragher added: ‘I’m serious, honestly.’ It sparked a frenzy on social media, as these things often do, with the former Liverpool defender being mocked for his clear frustrations at the defeat for his old side.

On Monday Night Football, which covered Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brentford, his comments were brought up again as presenter David Jones insinuated he was the 'celebration police' as the trio discussed with West Ham striker Michail Antonio what a new potential celebration could be. "For a big occasion, I'll bring something out. I've always got something up my sleeve, I can't tell you what my new celebration will be - it's part of my secret!" Antonio revealed. Jones then took his chance to poke fun at Carragher, as he responded with, "You've got to be careful because constable Carragher from the celebration police might be on your case" which saw the trio burst into laughter.