Federico Chiesa has been left out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad despite there only being 22 players in the group

Just when his Liverpool career looked like it was turning a corner, Federico Chiesa has been handed another cruel set-back after being left out of the club’s Champions League squad for 2025-26.

The Italian was not included in the pre-season squad for the tour of the Far East and set out to leave Anfield. However, he came on against Bournemouth in the Premier League opener and scored a decisive late goal in front of the Kop to help the Reds win 4-2 to kick off the campaign with three points. A decision was then made for him to remain at Anfield.

He also came on against Newcastle United and played a role in the build-up for Rio Ngumoha’s dramatic late goal in the 3-2 win at St James’ Park. However, there is no room for him in Arne Slot’s squad for the Champions League.

Clubs can name up to 25 players in their Champions League ‘List A’ squad. However, eight spots must be reserved for homegrown or locally trained players. Meaning only 17 non-homegrown players can be included

UEFA Champions League squad list rules explained

Liverpool have left three players out of their List A squad as they have filled the maximum of 17 spots in their non-homegrown player quota. Ngumoha has been included but he does not count as a homegrown player because of his age.

Ngumoha can also not be named in the club’s List B squad. List B players must be born after January 1, 2004 and since their 15th birthday have been with a club for two years or have spent “ a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year.”

This does not apply to Nguomha, who only turned 17 and he has not been at Liverpool long enough and given his age, the three-year rule while being at another club cannot apply. If he had been a year older, both he and Chiesa could have been included.

Liverpool’s full Champions ‘List A’ squad

Liverpool’s full Champions League squad is as follows: Alisson, Bradley, Ekitike, Endo, Frimpong, Gakpo, Gomez, Gravenberch, Isak, Jones, Kerkez, Konate, Leoni, Mac Allister, Mamardashvili, Ngumoha, Robertson, Salah, Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Wirtz, Woodman.

Liverpool also have an unlimited number of players they can name on their List B squad, which can be submitted the day before each game. The Reds start their European campaign by hosting Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday September 17.

They will then visit Galatasaray and Eintracht Frankfurt before home meetings with Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool finish their 2025 set of fixtures with a trip to Inter Milan in December before January when they go away to Marseille and before a home clash with Qarabag to round off the league phase.