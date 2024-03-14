Why Liverpool's rivals want them to sign £87m 'linked' superstar this summer

As it stands, he has a deal with the German club until 2026 but he has been hesitant to sign an extension so far this season. Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the current campaign and it's unclear what the future holds for the club - and reports from German outlet Sports BILD have claimed there is a possibility of an exit as Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea are all ‘monitoring’ Musiala’s situation ahead of a potential offer in the summer. It's also said that the £87m-valued player is set for talks at the end of the season and it may well depend on what manager arrives at the Allianz Arena after Tuchel's exit and the outcome of the rest of the season. Interestingly, Chelsea are linked but they also have a sizeable sell-on-clause of around 20% that will come into effect if he is sold [Daily Mail]. Given Chelsea's position this year compared to their rivals, they would be unlikely to attract their former talent but could still benefit either way. Plus, with potential financial considerations rearing it's head again for Todd Boehly, any sale could prove to be beneficial.