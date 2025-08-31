Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team as the Premier League champions face last season’s runners-up at Anfield.

The Reds boss makes one change from the dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle United six days ago. Alexis Mac Allister missed the victory over the Magpies because of injury - yet makes an immediate return to the starting line-up. He comes in for Curtis Jones in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that Dominik Szoboszlai will continue to feature as a makeshift right-back with Jeremie Frimpong still sidelined with a hamstring problem and Conor Bradley only recently recovering from a fitness issue of his own.

Meanwhile, there is a place for Joe Gomez on the bench despite being the subject of interest from AC Milan. Reports suggest that the Italian giants have made a bid for the versatile defender ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Rio Ngumoha netted the 100th-minute winner at Newcastle to become Liverpool’s youngest scorer in club history aged 16 and 361 days. The winger is again among the substitutes, with Giovanni Leoni omitted from the squad. Kostas Tsimikas, who is closing in on a loan move to AS Roma, is also absent as well as third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Liverpool aim to continue their perfect start to the 2025-26 Premier League season after wins over Newcastle and AFC Bournemouth. However, they face an Arsenal outfit that have also picked up maximum points with victories against Manchester United and Leeds United respectively.

Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvilli, Gomez, Endo, Bradley, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Ngumoha