The Liverpool icon has decided to leave his current club at the end of the year.

Luis Suárez, one of Liverpool’s most prolific forwards, is set to embark on his next career journey at the end of the year after making a decision to cut his time with Brazilian outfit Grêmio short.

Over the summer, the Uruguay international revealed that he would be leaving the club 12 months early and is set to depart at the end of the domestic season in December. Where he is headed for next remains unconfirmed but his links with Inter Miami have reignited and he could be in line to finally get his move to the MLS.

Suárez was on the radar of Inter Miami during the summer transfer window, after they made the marquee signing of Lionel Messi. The 36-year-old was eager to be reunited with his former Barcelona teammate but Grêmio did not want to see their star player leave the club.

Now, it seems Suárez has taken matters into his own hands after deciding to leave the club at the end of the season, making him a free agent ahead of the new year. Inter Miami remain interested in bringing him to Florida and head coach Gerardo Martino has revealed that the club are already factoring the forward into their plans for the 2024 season.

“Within our analysis of the upcoming season, and the needs we may have, we have an analysis with Luis and an analysis without Luis,” he said during a recent press confefence. “So when the moment arrives to make Suárez’s situation with respect to Inter Miami official, we’ll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction.”

Suárez revealed earlier this year that he had plans with Messi to retire together, having spent six years alongside each other at Barcelona. The Uruguayan, who has 18 goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season, left Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2014. He was, and still is, regarded as one of the best goal-scorers Anfield has ever seen, and Gerrard had the highest level of praise for him during their final season together.

“Luis seems to be cleaning up at the moment. He’s won everything and we are lucky to have such a world-class talent like Luis playing here with us and helping us to great things and be successful,” the former captain said in 2014.