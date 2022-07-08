Joe Gomez has signed a new contract at Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has hailed the shape he’s returned in ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Gomez put pen to paper on a new five-year deal yesterday to remain at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

The England international spent last season on the Reds fringes. He made only 21 appearances as Liverpool's bid for an unprecedented quadruple fell just short.

Gomez was behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibou Konate in the pecking order.

But after reporting back for training on Monday, Klopp's seriously impressed by Gomez's physical condition.

And the Liverpool boss couldn't be happier to see the 25-year-old extend his stay.

Speaking to the club website, Klopp said: “As a club, we have had a lot of good, really good news lately and this is some more.

“Joe is an outstanding talent. He is also an outstanding defender and an outstanding human being. He has so many qualities, I could talk about them all day, so knowing that he will continue his journey with us is a massive boost - one that everyone who loves Liverpool FC and cares about its present and future should be unbelievably happy about.

“One of the many wonderful things about Joe is he has experience and youth – that’s not a bad combination. He has not long turned 25 but he was at the club before I was and I think after Hendo and Millie he is our longest-serving player.

“Incredible. But the best thing of all is that his best years are still to come and I could not be happier that this will happen with us.

“In terms of right now, Joe is in phenomenal shape. We had a few weeks off and when I returned to AXA I saw him and my first thought was: ‘Wow!’.

“Physically, he is in such a good place and now all he needs is a good pre-season and the rhythm that comes from this.