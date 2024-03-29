Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season in a huge blow to Liverpool's hopes of bringing him in.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Alonso ever since Jurgen Klopp confirmed he would leave the club this summer. The former Reds midfielder has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in coaching and is on course to win a first ever Bundesliga title for Leverkusen, who are 10 points ahead of Bayern Munich.

Bayern are also known to be very interested in Alonso but their hopes, and that of Liverpool's, have been dashed. Following recent reports that he will stay at Leverkusen, the 42-year-old has confirmed his plans for next season.

"It's been a season we have had a lot of speculation regarding my future," Alonso told reporters on Friday. "Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.

"Last week I had a very good meeting when I informed them [Leverkusen's directors] of my decision to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen. For sure all the decisions you need to analyse well. I try to take the right ones, I try to take them in a natural way.

"At the moment this is the right place for me to develop as a coach, I am a young coach. Right now this is the right place. I have to thank the management. The club had been supportive and I feel respected by all departments. The fans they have shown great support and they have reasons to believe and dream we will have a great season. I have a great staff to help me work day by day, and so for sure the players.

"Last week was my deadline for sure. All my cards on the table. I have thought about the decision because you need to reflect well. Once I took it I felt I needed to share it with everyone. It is a sign of respect. I informed the players at a team talk this morning. We have prepared in a normal way.

"You guys did a lot of speculation - even since last May! It's part of the business, and I haven't been stressed by it. It was important it wasn't affecting the team and the mentality of the team was good. Everything is clear."